Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 6 regular meeting. 

• Order/agreement between the Sheriff’s Department and Thomson Reuters.

• Appointment of Commissioner Kenny Payne as Chairman of the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, to begin January 1, 2022.

• Any matters relating to COVID.

• Application and Utility Permit for a Road Bore in District 1, at the following location: along the North County Line Road from 2 Mile Road east to 4 Mile Road.

