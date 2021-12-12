Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Dec. 6 regular meeting.
• Order/agreement between the Sheriff’s Department and Thomson Reuters.
• Appointment of Commissioner Kenny Payne as Chairman of the Muskogee Board of County Commissioners, to begin January 1, 2022.
• Any matters relating to COVID.
• Application and Utility Permit for a Road Bore in District 1, at the following location: along the North County Line Road from 2 Mile Road east to 4 Mile Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.