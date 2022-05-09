Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 2 regular meeting and May 5 emergency meeting.
• Administrative Contract between Port Authority and Muskogee County for CDBG-DR program administration.
• Presentation from Garland Company concerning Muskogee County Jail Restoration.
• Quote from REVEAL to renew software and hardware support for the Sheriff’s Office body camera system.
• Correction to ARPA Expenditure documentation for District 1. (Re: Oktaha Road).
• Declarations of Surplus for the following property in District 1: 1978 GMC Wrecker/Winch Truck; 2004 Sterling Freightliner Dump truck; 2005 International Dump Truck, (2) 2007 Sterling Dump Trucks, 175 Massey Tractor, 1997GMC ½ Ton Pickup, 1995 Ford F-250 Pickup, 2009 GMC 1 ½ Ton Pickup, 2008 Ford F550 Super Duty Flatbed Truck, 1999 Chevrolet Pickup, 1992 International Dump Truck, Ford Versitile Tractor, Mahindra Tractor, 1987 Dresser Front End Loader, Caterpillar Backhoe, Belshe Flatbed Trailer, Hyster Pneumatic Roller, Western Sand Spreader, Hi-Way Sand Spreader, Ingersol Road Paver, Troy Bilt Lawnmower, Honda Air Compressor.
