Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Nov. 1 regular meeting.
• Public hearing to consider application for the 2019 CDBG-DR grant.
• Resolution to make application for the 2019 CDBG-DR grant.
• Citizens Participation Plan for the 2019 CDBG-DR grant.
• Authorizing the Chairman to sign all grant-related documents.
• Entering into contract with Eastern Oklahoma Development District to administer the 2019 CDBG-DR grant, should it be awarded.
• Fair Housing Resolution for Muskogee County.
• Presentation by ECOLINK, a subsidiary of East Central Oklahoma Electric Cooperative, to bring high-speed fiber broadband to nearby areas.
• Declaration of surplus from District 2 of the items listed below.
• Request approval of a vendor for a mobile satellite system for the Muskogee Health Department.
• Procedures for OMMA compliance.
• Executive session to discuss matters of Economic Development with Scott Robinson, Kimbra Scott and Greg Armstrong. Re: Title 25 OS 307 C-11.
• Return from executive session to regular meeting and votes pertaining to matters discussed in executive session. Re: Title 25 OS 307 C-11.
• Right of Way Easement located on the east side of 114th Street and the north side of 133rd Street near Oktaha for a buried power cable and fiber from District 1 to YZY Capital Holdings, LLC.
• Purchase of equipment for all Districts.
• IT for court hearings for jail & courthouse.
• Any matters pertaining to COVID.
Bids
Health Department janitorial — Bid #26.
Health Department generator — Bid #27.
Surplus
Craftsman drill press
Shop fan 45" x 45"
Air jack
2-ton crane/cherry picker
A-Frame with wheels
8-lug heavy trailer axle 72" long
Metal boxes 6' x 17" (2 ea)
Metal tool boxes 78" x 35" (2 ea)
File cabinets 57" x 28" (4 ea)
Metal shelf 87" x 36" (1)
Metal table with vice 51" x 41"
Wrecker bed with poles and winch
Axles 97" long (2 ea)
Axles with tires 64" long (2 ea)
16' Trailer with sides
Semi wheels (2 ea)
Dump truck rear differential (1)
Steel boxes 92" x 33" (3 ea)
Assorted used tires (55 ea)
Leblond milling machine
20-ton floor jack
