Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 15 regular meeting.
• Review and approval of Muskogee County FY2022 Financial Statement/Notes to Financial Statement.
• Approval of the appointment of Darian Cantrell to the Mountain View Voluntary Fire Dept. Board of Directors, to fulfill the remainder of the term of Lee Leatherman.
• Application to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for the FY22 EMPG Grant.
• Annual Memorandum of Understanding with the Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.
• Application & Utility Permit from Cook Construction, for the City of Muskogee for a road bore west of 54th Street on Hancock.
• Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee County E911 Trust Authority for Dispatch Services.
• Action to take off the table the bid for Janitorial Services at the Muskogee County Health Dept.
• Bid for Janitorial Services at the Muskogee County Health Dept.
• Key Card System for the Courthouse & County Services Building.
