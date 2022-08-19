Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 15 regular meeting.

• Review and approval of Muskogee County FY2022 Financial Statement/Notes to Financial Statement.

• Approval of the appointment of Darian Cantrell to the Mountain View Voluntary Fire Dept. Board of Directors, to fulfill the remainder of the term of Lee Leatherman.

• Application to the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for the FY22 EMPG Grant.

• Annual Memorandum of Understanding with the Cherokee Nation on road improvement projects, including Tribal Transportation Program projects.

• Application & Utility Permit from Cook Construction, for the City of Muskogee for a road bore west of 54th Street on Hancock.

• Agreement between the Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee County E911 Trust Authority for Dispatch Services.

• Action to take off the table the bid for Janitorial Services at the Muskogee County Health Dept.

• Bid for Janitorial Services at the Muskogee County Health Dept.

• Key Card System for the Courthouse & County Services Building.

