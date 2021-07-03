Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 28 regular meeting and special meeting; June 30 emergency meeting; and July 1 special meeting.
• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for South Country Club Road, between Hancock & Peak, in District 1.
• Disposition of the following property from Dist. 2: (1) 2013 Stihl Trimmer, ID# D330-0216; (1) 2014 Stihl Chainsaw, ID# D330-0218; (1) 2016 Stihl 27 Chainsaw, ID# D330-0221.
9:30
Bids Bid #16 - Muskogee County Health Dept. Janitorial
Bid #18 – Generator
Commented
