Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 8 regular meeting.
• Participation in the State P-Card program.
• Declaration of Surplus from the Treasurer’s Office of the following items: (2) Kyocera Printers, ID#’s C-220-25 & C-220-26.
• Declaration of Surplus from the Board of County Commissioners Office of the following items: six black chairs w/wooded arms and legs, no ID number; one black three black office chairs, no ID numbers; one wood and black chair, no ID number; one blue & brown rolling office chair; one Copystar CS-6030 printer/copier, ID number F-219-3; (1) Kyocera Taskalfa 5500 printer/copier, no ID number; 31 gray drawers, no ID numbers; two black five-drawer file cabinets, no ID numbers; one box of metal file dividers, no ID number; one gray 10-drawer file cabinet, no ID number; one gray six-drawer file cabinet; one black cabinet for big books, no ID number; one tan four-drawer file cabinet, no ID number; two brown four-drawer file cabinets, no ID numbers; racks for large books, no ID numbers; green cabinet, ID no. C-112-34; two gray GE cabinets, no ID number; one black cabinet, no ID number; one tan card cabinet, no ID number.
