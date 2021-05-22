Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 17 regular meeting.

• Agreement between the County Jail and JTK Imaging.

• Local Match Letter for the FEMA Assistance Grant.

• Purchase of a truck by Emergency Management off of state contract utilizing CARES account.

• Letter of Support for the Health Department concerning their application for grant funds to support the Community Health Workers workforce.

• Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Maintenance Director at the Courthouse Complex. See Title 25, § 307. B. 1.

• Adjourn Executive Session and resume the regular meeting.

• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 3, to Gibson Landscape, in the amount of $5,000.00.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you