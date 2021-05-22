Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 17 regular meeting.
• Agreement between the County Jail and JTK Imaging.
• Local Match Letter for the FEMA Assistance Grant.
• Purchase of a truck by Emergency Management off of state contract utilizing CARES account.
• Letter of Support for the Health Department concerning their application for grant funds to support the Community Health Workers workforce.
• Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Maintenance Director at the Courthouse Complex. See Title 25, § 307. B. 1.
• Adjourn Executive Session and resume the regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the 105 Account by District 3, to Gibson Landscape, in the amount of $5,000.00.
