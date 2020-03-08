WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 2 regular meeting.
• Contract for ROW Weed Spraying with Sunburst Spraying.
• Agreement between Muskogee City County 911 Trust Authority and Wainwright Fire Department.
• 324 A claim for engineering for waterline relocation, South Fork Creek Bridge J/P 33051(07), Project # J3-3051(04), payment #2.
• Resolution to approve the sale of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck from Porum Fire Dept. to Oktaha Fire Dept., in the amount of $59,843.30.
• Lease Purchase Documents between Oktaha Fire Dept. and Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck.
• Turner & Associates, PLC as Budget Maker for Muskogee County Fiscal Year 2021.
• Purchase queries through FMCSA Clearing House for hiring CDL drivers.
