Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 28 regular meeting.
• Changing the name of the following road in District 3 to Inhofe Drive: N 1150 Feet of the roadway (S 84th St W) Between Sections34 & 35 Township 15 West Range 17 East South of Highway Right of Way. Legal description: A Part of the SW/4 of Section 14, Township 13N, Range 20E.
• Use of ARPA Funds to grant Commissioner Payne remote access to the BOCC Office Keli KIT, in the amount of $63.02.
• On-The-Job Training Agreement between Cherokee Nation and the Muskogee County Sheriff.
• Taking off the table Bid #37, R&R Building Automation Systems controllers/software & Boiler Repair at the County Jail.
• Bid #37, R&R Building Automation Systems controllers/software & Boiler Repair at the County Jail.
• Any matters relating to COVID.
• Project Safe Neighborhood grant application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.