Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 11 regular meeting.

• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.

• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee medical insurance.

• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee pharmacy benefits.

• Renewal agreement with Spark Services for Website Hosting, Domain Services, Office 365 User Software.

