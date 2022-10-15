Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 11 regular meeting.
• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee medical insurance.
• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee pharmacy benefits.
• Renewal agreement with Spark Services for Website Hosting, Domain Services, Office 365 User Software.
