Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the May 9 regular meeting.
• Contract between Data Scout, LLC. and Muskogee County Assessor.
• Quote from REVEAL to renew software and hardware support for the Sheriff’s Office body camera system.
• Medical Service Contract between the Muskogee County Detention Center and Teresa M. James, Health Care Provider.
• Application & Utility Permit for ROW cable installation in Dist. 1 & 2 in the following location: S. 35th St. E.
• Project Agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for construction of Industrial Access Project n ear Oktaha, Oklahoma; Project No. SAP-251D(148), J/P No. 35988(04).
• Rescinding a contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and Preferred Business Solutions.
• Contract between the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office and JD Young for copier and printers.
• Approval of a $7,500 expenditure to the Fern Mountain Adventure Trust Authority for administrative fees to be paid from Use Tax or ARPA as decided by the Board of County Commissioners.
