Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 14 regular meeting. 

• Proposal to the Sheriff’s Office, from Summit Fire & Security, for the materials, installation, and programming of a Silent Knight fire alarm system. 

• Annual renewal of an agreement between the Assessor’s Office and Eagleview for connect service for Pictometry.

• Acceptance of 58th St. S., in District 2, into county road inventory.

• Approval for District 1 to lease a John Deere 310 SL Backhoe Loader.

• Approval for District 3 to buy back a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader Serial #1DW672GPGF677831, in the amount of $174,643.60. To be financed by lending institution of the lowest rate.

• Resolution to elect the standard revenue loss provision for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established under the American Rescue Plan.

• One year Service Contract for the Anolyte Generator from Service Wing Organic Solutions.  Cost will be $6,412.50 a year, to be reimbursed from Oklahoma Emergency Management.

• Any matters relating to COVID.

