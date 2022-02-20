Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — AGENDA

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the Feb. 14 regular meeting.
• Proposal to the Sheriff’s Office, from Summit Fire & Security, for the materials, installation, and programming of a Silent Knight fire alarm system.
• Annual renewal of an agreement between the Assessor’s Office and Eagleview for connect service for Pictometry.
• Acceptance of 58th St. S., in District 2, into county road inventory.
• Approval for District 1 to lease a John Deere 310 SL Backhoe Loader.
• Approval for District 3 to buy back a 2017 John Deere 672 Motor Grader Serial #1DW672GPGF677831, in the amount of $174,643.60. To be financed by lending institution of the lowest rate.
• Resolution to elect the standard revenue loss provision for Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds established under the American Rescue Plan.
• One year Service Contract for the Anolyte Generator from Service Wing Organic Solutions. Cost will be $6,412.50 a year, to be reimbursed from Oklahoma Emergency Management.
• Any matters relating to COVID.
