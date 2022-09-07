Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

County

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Action regarding review of the FY23 budget requests.

