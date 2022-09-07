Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

Sunny. High near 90F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: September 7, 2022 @ 9:30 am
County
WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners special meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Thursday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Action regarding review of the FY23 budget requests.
