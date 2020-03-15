WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.
WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.
AGENDA
Consider:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 9 regular meeting.
• Agreement between the Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority and Braggs Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Agreement between the Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority and Warner Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Agreement between the Muskogee City County E911 Trust Authority and Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Dept.
• Rescinding the Resolution for the sale and purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire truck and all accessories and/or equipment, VIN 1GDP71B88F409962, from Porum Fire Department to Oktaha Fire Department in the amount of $59,843.30, which was approved at the 3/9/20 Commissioner’s meeting.
• Resolution for the sale and purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire truck and all accessories and/or equipment, VIN GDP71B88F409962, from Porum Fire Department to Oktaha Fire Department in the amount of $50,000.
• Rescinding the Lease Purchase Agreement with Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck, by Oktaha Fire Dept., which was approved at the 3/9/20 Commissioner’s meeting.
• Lease Purchase Agreement with Armstrong Bank for the purchase of a 2008 GMC Fire Truck, in the amount of $50,000.00, by Oktaha Fire Dept.
• Use of 105 money to overlay West 61st Street South, South 1st Street West, and South 2nd Street West, in the amount of $75,000.
• Use of 105 money for Peak Blvd. from State ROW to 40th Street, in the amount of $31,000.
• Use of 105 money to overlay 24th Street Place, in the amount of $31,000.
• Equipment Lease Agreement between the County Election Board and Dotcom Leasing LLC.
• Presentation from the Muskogee County Health Department concerning the Coronavirus.
• County’s position on Coronavirus protocol for county offices.
• Drawdown payment from the Muskogee County Health Department for remodel.
• Fire Alarms in the Muskogee County Courthouse.
9:30
Bids – Bid #12, Office Furniture for Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.