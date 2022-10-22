Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — agenda

commissioners

WHAT: Muskogee Board of County Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 9 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 17 regular meeting and the Oct. 4 emergency meeting.

• Confirmation of the City Council's appointment of Edwyna Synar to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning August 30, 2022, and ending August 30, 2026.

• Medical Service Contract between the Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Smith, Nurse Practitioner.

• Presentation by Josh Grace with Attentive Health Solutions concerning supplemental employee benefits.

• Presentation from Chris Whipple with Family Heritage concerning supplemental benefits.

• First Amendment to a Temporary Construction Easement between District 1 & Union Pacific Railroad Company dated May 23, 2022.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video