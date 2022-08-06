Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Agenda

county

WHAT: Muskogee County Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

WHEN: 8:15 a.m. Monday.

WHERE: Muskogee County Services Building, 400 W. Broadway, Suite 010.

AGENDA

Consider:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Aug. 1 regular and emergency meeting.

• Application and utility easement from Windstream KDL, LLC for the following location: West Smith Ferry Road (From S Cherokee Drive and West Smith Ferry Road) to the Core Scientific property.

• Take off the table the Generator for Braggs Fire Dept. Bid #47.

• Generator for Braggs Fire Dept. Bid #47.

• Executive Session to regarding the Opioid Litigation Settlement: Re: Title 25 Chapter 8 Section 307 B. 4.

• Vote to adjourn Executive Session and return to Regular Meeting and possible votes regarding the above referenced matter: Re: Title 25 Chapter 8 Section 307 B. 4.

