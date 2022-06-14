Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — at a Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
Approved:
• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 6 regular meeting.
• Government Product Lease Agreement of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for postage meter rental agreement.
• Purchase Order-Lease of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for station folder inserter, software and professional services.
• Cooperative Service Agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).
• Emergency Bridge Replacement for 73rd Street in Braggs, District 1, for up to $150,000.00 to be paid out of RDCF.
• Contract of Great America with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for copier rental agreement.
• Contract of OMECORP Genesis Business Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for equipment maintenance agreement.
• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for copier equipment maintenance agreement.
• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for fax maintenance agreement.
• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for Judge's copier equipment maintenance agreement.
• Repairs or possible replacement of the roof on the county jail.
• 2023 DEQ Grant.
Took no action on contract of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for postage meter rental agreement.
