Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — at a Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action: 

Approved:

• Monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 6 regular meeting.

• Government Product Lease Agreement of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for postage meter rental agreement.

• Purchase Order-Lease of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Treasurer’s Office for station folder inserter, software and professional services.

• Cooperative Service Agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

• Emergency Bridge Replacement for 73rd Street in Braggs, District 1, for up to $150,000.00 to be paid out of RDCF. 

• Contract of Great America with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for copier rental agreement.

• Contract of OMECORP Genesis Business Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for equipment maintenance agreement.

• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for copier equipment maintenance agreement.

• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for fax maintenance agreement.

• Contract of Studie Office Systems with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for Judge's copier equipment maintenance agreement.

• Repairs or possible replacement of the roof on the county jail.

• 2023 DEQ Grant.

Took no action on contract of Quadient Leasing with the Muskogee County Court Clerk's Office for postage meter rental agreement.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video