Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — At a glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of April 14 special meeting and the minutes of April 18 regular meeting.
• Approved Muskogee City-County Port Authority request, asking board to apply for $5 million Community Development Block Grant-DR for levee project.
• Approved amendment to the food service agreement between the Muskogee County Jail and Tiger Correctional Services.
• Approved agreement between District 1 and Rodney Fewel, Trustee of the Harold C. Fewel Trust, for obtaining road material.
• Approved application for the 2022 National Criminal History Improvement Program Grant for Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office.
• Approved application and utility permit for Windstream Communication road bore in District 2: West 43rd Street South, East 43rd Street South, and South Cherokee Drive.
• Approved application and utility permit for Okmulgee RWD No. 20 road bore in District 3: 18360 S. 184th St. W.
• Approved letter of support for Muskogee City-County Port Authority.
• Accepted bridge reports and invoicing from Circuit Engineering District 2.
• Approved $12,450 purchase of a 30-foot drainage pipe utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds for District 2 drainage projects on 193rd Street, two miles west of Oklahoma 2, and 233rd Street, half-mile east of Airport Road.
•Approved purchase of Sealer/Rejuvenator for nine miles of Oktaha Road from Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions in the amount of up to $30,000.00 to be drawn from ARPA funds. Labor to be provided by District 1.
• Approved agreement with Direct Traffic for striping project for nine miles of Oktaha Road, utilizing up to $30,000 from ARPA funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.