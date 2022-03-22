Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — At a glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March14 regular meeting.
• Approved resolution to reimburse expenditures to various offices utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds in the total amount of $20,401.32.
• Approved application and utility permit from Oklahoma Natural Gas for a road bore in District 2 at Briartown.
• Approved request from District 3 to utilize ARPA funds in the amount of $225,000 for an overlay project on West 204th Street South.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Bid No. 34: No compliant bids received for Mountain View Fire Department mowing.
• Bid No. 35: Trailer-mounted oil distributor bid awarded to Boxcer Equipment for the amount of $48,000.
• Bid No. 36: Used paver bid awarded to Boxcer Equipment for the amount of $46,000.
