Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:

Approved:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 22 regular meeting.

• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for a Key Card System for the Courthouse & County Services Building.

• Took no action on division order from Independent Energy Service Company concerning mineral interest in the following: Parts of Section 3 & 4 T14N, R18E & Parts of Sections 27, 28, 32, 33, 34 and 35, T15N, R18E.

• Appointment of Tim Thompson to the Library System’s Board of Trustees, for a term to begin 7/1/2022 through 6/30/2025.

• Letter of Support for ODOT concerning the Bridge Investment Program for SH-100 over the Arkansas River.

• Review and approval of FY23 Investment Policy Resolution.

• County Road and Machinery Revolving Fund Resolution.

• FY2023 EODD REAP Application.

• Resolution and Settlement Participation Form concerning the Opioid Settlement.

