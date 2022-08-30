Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
Approved:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Aug. 22 regular meeting.
• Expenditure from the ARPA Account for a Key Card System for the Courthouse & County Services Building.
• Took no action on division order from Independent Energy Service Company concerning mineral interest in the following: Parts of Section 3 & 4 T14N, R18E & Parts of Sections 27, 28, 32, 33, 34 and 35, T15N, R18E.
• Appointment of Tim Thompson to the Library System’s Board of Trustees, for a term to begin 7/1/2022 through 6/30/2025.
• Letter of Support for ODOT concerning the Bridge Investment Program for SH-100 over the Arkansas River.
• Review and approval of FY23 Investment Policy Resolution.
• County Road and Machinery Revolving Fund Resolution.
• FY2023 EODD REAP Application.
• Resolution and Settlement Participation Form concerning the Opioid Settlement.
