Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — glance

County

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:

• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 26 regular meeting and the Sept. 26 emergency meeting.

• Surplus of one 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705, by Mountain View Fire Department.

• Extension of a burn ban.

Took no action:

• Presentation by Shana Breazeale on the topic of elections, voting machines and cyber security.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video