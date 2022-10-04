Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Sept. 26 regular meeting and the Sept. 26 emergency meeting.
• Surplus of one 1990 American General Truck, VIN#2302705, by Mountain View Fire Department.
• Extension of a burn ban.
Took no action:
• Presentation by Shana Breazeale on the topic of elections, voting machines and cyber security.
Commented
