Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — GLANCE

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved monthly purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the March 21 regular meeting.
• Approved District 1 proposal to accept Cemetery Road into county inventory for access to Hughart Cemetery. Legal description: A part of the SW 1/4 of Section 14, Township 13N, Range 20E.
• Approved Plat from ABC Holdings LLC of Dawson Ridge South, described more precisely as a tract of land located in the NW ¼ of Section 8, Township 15N, Range 20E of the IB&M, Muskogee County, Oklahoma.
• Took no action on matters relating to COVID-19.
• Tabled Bids. No. 37: R&R Building automation systems controllers, software and boiler repair at the county jail. Received bids from Powers of Oklahoma with a bid for Phase 1 of $367,589, and for Phase 2, $76,278; received bid from Oklahoma Chiller for $189,405.46 for AC, and $160,765.23 for a heating system.
