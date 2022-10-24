At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 17 regular meeting.
• Confirmation of the City Council's appointment of Edwyna Synar to the Muskogee City-County Trust Port Authority to serve a four-year term beginning August 30, 2022, and ending August 30, 2026.
• First Amendment to a Temporary Construction Easement between District 1 & Union Pacific Railroad Company dated May 23, 2022, extending deadline to Dec. 14, 2022.
TOOK NO ACTION:
• Medical Service Contract between the Sheriff’s Office and Michael S. Smith, Nurse Practitioner.
• Presentation by Josh Grace with Attentive Health Solutions concerning supplemental employee benefits.
• Presentation from Chris Whipple with Family Heritage concerning supplemental benefits.
