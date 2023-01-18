Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — GLANCE

At its regular meeting, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of Jan. 9, 2023 regular meeting.
• Hired Hammons, Hamby and Price as legal counsel to represent Muskogee County in civil matters. Pay is on a flat rate, prorated for the remainder of the fiscal year.
• Agreed to buy a new desk, storage cabinets, two desk chairs for Special District Judge Roy Tucker's office from Office Connections at a cost of $4,669.95.
• Discussed possibility of establishing a Muskogee County Asphalt Plant.
