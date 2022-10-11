At its regular meeting Tuesday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 3 regular meeting and the Oct. 4 emergency meeting.
• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Cherokee Nation concerning road & bridge improvement programs for FY23.
• Holidays to be observed by Muskogee County for calendar year 2023.
• Road Crossing Permit for Brian Bowden for a bore on West Harris Road subject to City of Muskogee approval.
• Authorizing a plan to move forward for the renewal of medical insurance for 2023 plus adding an optional plan.
TOOK NO ACTION
• West Davis Field Road.
BIDS
Accepted bids on Treasurer’s Office Flooring, Bid #50 and awarded bid to American General in the amount of $28,500.
