Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Glance

During its regular meeting Monday, the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners took the following action:
• Approved purchase orders, monthly reports and minutes of the June 21 regular meeting.
• Bid No. 15 — Awarded bid for mowing county properties to Heartland, sole compliant bidder.
• Approved one-year renewals of lease-purchase agreements through County Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund for all districts: Agreement Nos. 511030/99-2648; 513023/99-2455; 512028/99-2649; 513027/99-2554; 513032/99-2708; 511025/99-2457/ 513029/99-2627; and 512031/99-2707.
• Approved insurance verification forms for equipment leased through the County Road and Machinery Revolving Fund.
• Approved application and utility permit by Oklahoma Natural Gas for a Road Bore in District 1 at the following location: 1.49/0.67 miles southwest of Oklahoma 165 and Oklahoma 351.
• Bid No. 17 — Opened and accepted all compliant bids for materials on a six-month basis and tabled action to allow time for further review.
