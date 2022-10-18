Muskogee County Board of Commissioners — Glance

At its regular meeting Monday, Muskogee Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
APPROVED:
• Purchase orders, monthly reports and approval of minutes of Oct. 11 regular meeting.
• Interlocal Agreement with the City of Muskogee for water and sewer improvements for a project at John T. Griffin Industrial Park.
• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee medical insurance.
• Renewal agreement with Community Care for employee pharmacy benefits.
• Renewal agreement with Spark Services for Website Hosting, Domain Services, Office 365 User Software.
• Fourteen day of extension of mandatory burn ban.
• Review of contract between Muskogee City/County E911 Trust Authority and Keefeton Fire Department.
