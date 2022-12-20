Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At the regular meeting Monday morning, Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners approved the following:
• Purchase Orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 12, 2022, regular meeting and Dec. 9, 2022, special meeting.
• Bid from American General Contractors for flooring for County Clerk’s Office.
• Agreement between Buckhorn Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.
• Agreement between Keefeton Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.
• Proposal from KONE for repairs on the skybridge elevator.
• Six Months Bids – Bid #51.
