Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners — GLANCE

At the regular meeting Monday morning, Muskogee County Board of County Commissioners approved the following:

• Purchase Orders, monthly reports and minutes of Dec. 12, 2022, regular meeting and Dec. 9, 2022, special meeting.

• Bid from American General Contractors for flooring for County Clerk’s Office.

• Agreement between Buckhorn Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.

• Agreement between Keefeton Fire Dept. & the Muskogee City/County E911 Authority.

• Proposal from KONE for repairs on the skybridge elevator.

• Six Months Bids – Bid #51.

