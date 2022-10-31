A two-week burn ban that took effect on Oct. 17 has lapsed and is no longer in effect in Muskogee County.
However, the county will continue to monitor weather and surface conditions, Muskogee County Commissioner Chairman Kenny Payne said Monday morning.
The countywide burn ban in Wagoner County was lifted on Monday morning. Cherokee County commissioners lifted the countywide burn ban last Thursday.
A burn ban in McIntosh County remains in effect.
