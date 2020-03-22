A person in Muskogee County has tested positive for COVID-19, and Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said more cases will likely be confirmed as testing ramps up.
"We've been preparing and expecting a case here for some time. It's inevitable that we have a case here, we're surrounded by it. I think now there are plans for the health department to start more testing and as we do more testing, I would not be surprised to see more positive findings," Doke said. "I do know there are some things in the works to increase testing. That should come as a relief to Muskogee County residents as we start to move forward."
Following the Thursday night declaration of a state of emergency, the City of Muskogee has continued to recommend, but not require, that people take measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those measures, recommended by the Center for Disease Control, World Health Organization, and MCHD, include staying six feet from other people, frequently washing hands, and avoiding social gatherings of 10 feet or more.
No information about age, gender or location about the person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Muskogee County was available Sunday.said Muskogee County Health Department informed him Sunday morning the case was a result of community spread.
"I was told this is the result of someone who has not traveled abroad," Frix said.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) there are currently 67 confirmed cases of COVID-19, leaving 11 people hospitalized, and causing two deaths in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma State Health Department, in response to growing viral spread, has set up a Coronavirus information hotline which can be reached by dialing 2-1-1, the release states.
"If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 such as shortness of breath, coughing or fever, please contact your health care provider for guidance or call 2-1-1 to speak with a state medical professional. During this time, remain isolated, drink fluids and rest," the release reads. "Only go to the emergency room if you are part of a vulnerable population or if symptoms worsen. If you have been tested by a medical provider, and are not part of a vulnerable population, there will be a delay in test results."
