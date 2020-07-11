Muskogee County commissioners cancel meeting

Muskogee County Board of Commissioners will have no meeting on Monday due to a conflicting schedule with an ongoing civil rights lawsuit underway in federal court.
Commissioners recessed a meeting convened July 6 following an executive session during which they discussed with counsel the pending claims in that lawsuit. They have reconvened and recessed daily while attending trial in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma.
The lawsuit was brought on behalf of the estate of Billy Woods, 16, who was found Dec. 15, 2016, hanged to death in his cell at the Muskogee County Regional Detention Center. The estate alleges commissioners violated Woods' constitutional rights by being deliberately indifferent to his suicidal risks — their lawyer assigned blame to the facility's former operator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.