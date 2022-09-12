Muskogee County Board of Commissioners on Monday issued a countywide 14-day burn advisory at their weekly meeting.
A burn advisory states "it's important that you do not burn because of the conditions. A burn ban totally prohibits burning and would open people up for civil and criminal litigation if they are caught burning."
The board will reevaluate the situation on Thursday when new figures are released and could issue a burn ban in an emergency.
