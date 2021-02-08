Muskogee County reports 8,813 cases of COVID-19, with 4,880 of those cases occurring in the city of Muskogee. In Muskogee County, there have been 86 deaths, with 67 of those deaths occurring in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 404,994 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,018 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are four additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,817 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 404,994
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 02/05/21) 2,889,535
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 02/05/21) 3,269,963
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 02/05/21) 917
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 02/05/21) 98
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 22,774
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,817
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 8.
