As of this advisory, there are 374,853 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,577 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County reports 8,177 cases, with 66 deaths; 51 of those deaths occurred in the city of Muskogee, which had 3,811 cases. There have been 731 new cases in Muskogee County since last Monday's report.
There are 14 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Comanche County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Logan County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Marshall County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Washington County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,293 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 374,853
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (as of 01/22/21) 2,690,714
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (as of 01/22/21) 3,045,125
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (as of 01/22/21) 1,459
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (as of 01/22/21) 136
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,053
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,293
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 25.
