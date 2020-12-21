As of this advisory, there are 263,434 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 5,915 cases reported in Muskogee County, with 48 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 2,953 cases reported, with 37 deaths.
3,381 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported in Oklahoma.
There are six additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Cleveland County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,218 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 263,434
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/18/20) 2,198,748
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/18/20) 2,455,624
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/18/20) 1,571
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/18/20) 133
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 15,358
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,218
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 21.
