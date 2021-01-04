As of this advisory, there are 306,771 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,455 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County has 6,849 confirmed cases, and the city has 3,574. There have been 53 deaths in Muskogee County, with 42 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There are five additional deaths in the state identified to report.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garfield County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 2,552 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 306,771
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,394,318
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/31/20) 2,691,172
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 1,750
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/31/20) 160
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 17,493
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,552
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.