A Muskogee County woman and two women in Cherokee County are among the latest COVID-19 deaths.
Of the 4,789 COVID-19 cases in Muskogee County, there have been 37 deaths. Of those, 29 occurred in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 218,389 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,949 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 15 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Okfuskee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Roger Mills County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
There are 1,911 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information:https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 218,389
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/04/20) 2,008,829
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/04/20) 2,227,777
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/04/20) 1,517
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/04/20) 119
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,371
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,911
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 7.
