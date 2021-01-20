As of this advisory, there are 360,360 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,714 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 48 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Muskogee County, two males in the 65 or older age group. The number of dead in the county is 62, with 49 of those occurring in the city of Muskogee.
One in Cherokee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in McIntosh County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Beckham County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Choctaw County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Cleveland County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Coal County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cotton County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Custer County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Delaware County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Garfield County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Le Flore County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Payne County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
Two in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Seven in Tulsa County, four females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,085 total deaths in the state.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 360,360
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,642,075
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,989,880
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,615
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 161
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,295
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,085
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 20.
