As of this advisory, there are 424,999 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
684 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 56 additional deaths identified to report.
Deaths occurred between 11/13/2020 - 02/28/2021
2 of the newly reported deaths occurred in February.
24 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.
Deaths identified to report:
Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Adair County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Atoka County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Caddo County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Canadian County, one male in the 36-49 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 50-64 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Comanche County, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Custer County, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Jefferson County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Love County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Major County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McClain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in McIntosh County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Oklahoma County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Okmulgee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Osage County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Ottawa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Pittsburg County, two females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
13 in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, nine males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,534 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 424,999
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 3,100,280
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 3,499, 681
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 447
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 21
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,999
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,534
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 2.
