As of this advisory, there are 73,318 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are 1,651 confirmed positive cases in Muskogee County, and 21 residents have died from COVID-19.
There are six additional deaths identified to report. Two deaths were identified in the past 24 hours.
One in Garfield County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in McCurtain County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 50 - 64 age group and one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 930 total deaths in the state.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Confirmed Positive Cases 73,318
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 966,519
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 1,052,756
**Currently Hospitalized 516
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 5,698
Identified Deaths in the Past 24 hours 2
Total Cumulative Deaths 930
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
**This number is a combination of hospitalized positive cases and hospitalized persons under investigation, as reported by hospitals at the time of the report. The data reflect a change in calculation and should not be compared to prior data.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Sept. 17.
