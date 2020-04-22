Rates of COVID-19 infection have been much slower in Muskogee County in comparison to the rest of the state, according to statistics provided by the Oklahoma State Health Department.
OSHD statistics discuss infections in terms of "incidence rate," measuring the number of infections per 100,000 people in the state. As a state, Oklahoma has 2,599 confirmed cases out of 3,957,000 people, creating an incidence rate of roughly 65 infections per 100,000 people. Muskogee County, in comparison, has 26 cases out of 67,997 people (per the 2019 census,) resulting in an incidence rate of roughly 39 infections per 100,000 people.
"Overall, the burden of novel coronavirus among Muskogee County residents is less than the overall state, according to the incidence of cases per 100,000 population," said Muskogee County Health Department Regional Director Jill Larcade. "Muskogee County’s rate is also lower than our two most populated counties that have reported the highest number of cases."
Still, the actual number of cases may be higher — Larcade noted that "probable cases" were not being reported in OSHD's daily statistics.
"A probable case is a case that hasn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test. The probable case can include those individuals who have COVID-19 symptoms, haven’t been tested or have had close contact with a confirmed case," Larcade said. "At this time probable cases are not included in the daily statistics. If we were to report probable cases in with the daily statistics we would expect an increase in the number of cases."
While testing restrictions have loosened to include anyone over 18 and showing symptoms, supplies are still scarce enough that sometimes probable cases don't need the test, Larcade said.
"If they had been in close contact with a laboratory confirmed case, they would be considered a probable and wouldn’t need testing," she said. "We have been able to get more test kits, but there are still issues with getting some of the supplies needed for the kits. This is a nationwide problem and not specific to Oklahoma."
Muskogee County's mortality rate is higher than the statewide rate. The county stands at three deaths out of 26 cases, or roughly 12 percent, while the state mortality rate stands at 140 deaths out of 2,599, or roughly 5 percent.
Larcade attributed the higher mortality to a smaller data pool.
"This difference is influenced by the small number of overall cases among the county population," Larcade said. "All three deaths in Muskogee County have been over 65 years of age."
Age plays a huge factor in the mortality rate, according to OSDH statistics — the median age for Muskogee County's three deaths has been 80, compared to the state's median age of 74.
"There are a couple of main factors that make the elderly (65 years and older) more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and more likely to become very ill or die. The first is that our immune response changes with age, the immune system can be slower to respond and less robust in its response to the virus," Larcade said. "The other is that older individuals may have underlying health conditions that can hinder the body’s ability to cope with and recover from illness. These underlying conditions can be diabetes, chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions and chronic kidney disease to name a few."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.