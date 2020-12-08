As of this advisory, there are 220,686 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. Muskogee County has reported 4,897 cases, with 37 deaths; of those, 29 occurred in the city of Muskogee. The city of Muskogee reported 2,326 cases, up 45 cases from Monday. The county's number of cases increased by 108 since Monday.
3,029 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 11 additional deaths identified to report.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Lincoln County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Nowata County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Oklahoma County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Rogers County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tillman County, one male in the 36-49 age group.
One in Tulsa County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 1,922 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 220,686
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date 2,038,973
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date 2,266,778
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations 1,527
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations 107
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 13,392
Total Cumulative Deaths 1,922
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 8.
