As of this advisory, there are 356,816 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
3,081 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County reported 7,872 cases, and 58 deaths. There have been 4,260 cases reported in the city, with 46 deaths.
There are seven additional deaths identified to report.
One in Creek County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Grady County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Pottawatomie County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Seminole County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Tulsa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,994 total deaths in the state.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 356,816
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 01/15/21) 2,601,000
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 01/15/21) 2,943,409
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 01/15/21) 1,684
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 01/15/21) 182
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 20,063
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,994
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Jan. 18.
