As of this advisory, there are 390,868 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
2,288 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
Muskogee County has reported 8,495 cases with 80 deaths. In the city of Muskogee, there have been 4,683 cases reported with 61 deaths.
There are 17 additional deaths identified to report.
Two in Muskogee County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 50-64 age group.
One in Atoka County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Canadian County, one female in the 36-49 age group.
One in Cleveland County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Creek County, one female in the 50-64 age group, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Oklahoma County, three males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pawnee County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Stephens County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
There are 3,564 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 390,868
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 01/29/21) 2,795,341
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 01/29/21) 3,166,000
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 01/29/21) 1,184
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 01/29/21) 107
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 21,957
Total Cumulative Deaths 3,564
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Feb. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.