Muskogee County's COVID-19 death toll is at 104, with 80 of those deaths occurring in the city of Muskogee.
There have been 9,094 cases reported in the county, and 5,066 reported in the city of Muskogee.
As of this advisory, there are 424,888 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
719 is today's 7-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are 50 additional deaths identified to report.
2 of the newly reported deaths occurred in February.
47 of the newly reported deaths occurred in January.
Deaths identified to report:
Three in Muskogee County, one female in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Carter County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Cherokee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Cleveland County, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
Four in Comanche County, one female in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
Two in Creek County, two females in the 65 or older age group.
One in Garvin County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Three in Grady County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Haskell County, one male in the 50-64 age group.
Two in Johnston County, one female in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 18-35 age group.
One in Kay County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Kiowa County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Le Flore County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Major County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Noble County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Oklahoma County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, two males in the 65 or older age group.
One in Okmulgee County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Osage County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pittsburg County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pontotoc County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Pushmataha County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
One in Rogers County, one female in the 18-35 age group.
Two in Seminole County, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Sequoyah County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
Six in Tulsa County, one female in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65 or older age group, one male in the 50-64 age group, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Woodward County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
There are 4,478 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Register online to receive a notification when you're eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 424,888
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 02/26/21) 3,084,829
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 02/26/21) 3,483,450
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 02/26/21) 484
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 02/26/21) 44
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 23,995
Total Cumulative Deaths 4,478
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. As a result, counts are subject to change. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. March 1.
