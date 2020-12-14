As of this advisory, there are 239,767 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Muskogee County reports 5,378 cases, with 42 deaths, and 33 of those happened in the city of Muskogee, where there are 2,637 cases.
3,054 is today's seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases reported.
There are eight additional deaths identified to report.
One in Bryan County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Lincoln County, one male in the 65 or older age group.
One in Mayes County, one female in the 65 or older age group.
Five in Tulsa County, two females in the 65 or older age group, three males in the 65 or older age group.
There are 2,072 total deaths in the state.
Additional hospitalization data can be found in the Hospital Tiers report, published evenings Monday through Friday.
Information: https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.html.
COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results
Cases 239,767
*Total Cumulative Negative Specimens to Date (As of 12/11/20) 2,110,479
*Total Cumulative Number of Specimens to Date (As of 12/11/20) 2,350,120
Acute Care OSDH Licensed Facility Hospitalizations (As of 12/11/20) 1,494
Other Types of Facilities Hospitalizations (As of 12/11/20) 120
Total Cumulative Hospitalizations 14,362
Total Cumulative Deaths 2,072
*The total includes laboratory information provided to OSDH at the time of the report. Total counts may not reflect unique individuals.
***The purpose of publishing aggregated statistical COVID-19 data through the OSDH Dashboard, the Executive Order Report, and the Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report is to support the needs of the general public in receiving important and necessary information regarding the state of the health and safety of the citizens of Oklahoma. These resources may be used only for statistical purposes and may not be used in any way that would determine the identity of any reported cases.
Data Source: Acute Disease Service, Oklahoma State Department of Health.
*As of 7 a.m. Dec. 14.
