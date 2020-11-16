Muskogee County Democrat groups to meet on ZOOM

The Muskogee County Democratic Party and the Democrat Women of Muskogee will hold a joint meeting Thursday for their November meetings. Kalyn Free, Oklahoma National Democratic Party Committee Woman will be the guest speaker. She will speak at 6:15 p.m. to provide an update of the election and will focus on the future and what they can do going forward. The meeting will be on ZOOM and everyone is invited. It will begin at 6 p.m. Members of both groups will receive and email or text with the sign on information. The link will also be on the Facebook page and the Muskogee County Democrat webpage. Anyone wishing to attend who does not receive the invitation may contact, Judy Moore, Democrat Party vice chair at (918) 685-2219 or Donna Woods, Democrat Women president at (918) 781-2204. If you can please text them with your information. 

