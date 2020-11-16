The Muskogee County Democratic Party and the Democrat Women of Muskogee will hold a joint meeting Thursday for their November meetings. Kalyn Free, Oklahoma National Democratic Party Committee Woman will be the guest speaker. She will speak at 6:15 p.m. to provide an update of the election and will focus on the future and what they can do going forward. The meeting will be on ZOOM and everyone is invited. It will begin at 6 p.m. Members of both groups will receive and email or text with the sign on information. The link will also be on the Facebook page and the Muskogee County Democrat webpage. Anyone wishing to attend who does not receive the invitation may contact, Judy Moore, Democrat Party vice chair at (918) 685-2219 or Donna Woods, Democrat Women president at (918) 781-2204. If you can please text them with your information.
editor's pick topical
Muskogee County Democrat groups to meet on ZOOM
- Submitted by Muskogee County Democrats
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
age 81, died Monday November 9, 2020. Services 10 am Tuesday November, Agent-Millsap Event Center in Gore, OK. Viewing Monday 10 am to 8 pm at the Event Center under the direction of Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home.
age 92, died Friday, November 13, 2020. Services 11 am Wednesday November 18 at Lescher-Millsap Funeral Home. Viewing Tuesday from 10 am to 8 pm at the funeral home.
ROBERT DONALD SCHAEFER-November 16th, 1929-September 25, 2020 Bob Schaefer, age 90, died on September 25th in Muskogee. Bob was born November 16, 1929 to Oscar and Marie Schaefer in St. Joseph, Mo. Soon thereafter the family moved to Kansas City, Mo. After high school Bob attended the Univer…
Most Popular
Articles
- Porum man, Konawa woman arrested for alleged murder plot
- Ex-county worker alleges free speech violation
- Oktaha ex hammers out 41 for Bacone in first win of season
- Donn Baker feted as among best attorneys in state, and a good friend
- Gardening with Micki: Christmas cactus blooming early
- Man in critical condition following Cherokee County crash
- Okie from Muskogee: Okie returns home to Muskogee
- Area residents indicted as co-conspirators in drug ring
- Junior RB has big game as Checotah saws off Inola, advances in playoffs
- Wagoner County man one of 11 Oklahoma COVID-19 deaths reported
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.