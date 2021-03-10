The Muskogee County Democratic Party Convention will convene at 10 a.m. April 3 on ZOOM. At that time, county officers will be elected. A chair, vice chair and a secretary will be elected. Two affirmative action officers will also be elected. In addition, eight delegates to the District and State conventions will be elected. The District Convention will be May 1, and the State Convention will be June 11-12. These meetings will also be virtual meetings. All elected and confirmed precinct officers will be certified to vote at the county convention on April 3. All Democrats are urged to attend the convention. A zoom link will be provided.
Information: Judy Moore, Muskogee County Vice-Chair, (918) 685-2219 or jamoore@crosstel.net.
