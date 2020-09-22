Muskogee County Democratic Party to meet

Members of the Muskogee County Democratic Party will conduct their monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Honor Heights Amphitheater. The guest speaker will be Muskogee County Election Board Secretary, Kelly Beach. He will clarify voting rules and regulations and present vote-by-mail guidelines. Oklahoma State Senate candidate Jack Reavis will also address the group as will County Commissioner District 2 candidate and commissioner, Stephen Wright. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. All Democrats are urged to attend this meeting and learn more about the candidates and the voting process.
Information: Judy Moore, Muskogee County Democratic Party vice chairman, (918) 685-2219 or at jamoore@crosstel.net.
