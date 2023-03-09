This is a precinct call for Muskogee County Democrats. All precinct meetings will be held at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 300 W. Martin Luther King St. Each precinct will elect a chair, vice chair and a secretary. These officers will be delegates to the upcoming Muskogee County Convention. The Muskogee County Convention will be held at 10 a.m. April 15 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. A person does not have to be present to be elected. Each precinct may take up resolutions that anyone presents and adopt them to be forwarded to the county to be considered at the county convention. Anyone interested in serving as a precinct officer who is unable to attend may contact Muskogee County Chair Judy Ross Moore at Jamoore@crosstel.net or (918) 685-2219.
Muskogee County Democrats plan precinct meetings
Submitted by Judy Ross Moore
